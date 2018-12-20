FOOD & DRINK

Just in time for New Year's Eve: Pedialyte offering hangover helper powder for adults

Pedialyte usually markets its products to children, but is now offering a powder to help adults recover after drinking too much.

By ABC7.com staff
Pedialyte is meant for kids but it has become the go-to hangover cure for millions.

And now the company has a sparkling new product just for adults.

The medical-grade fizzy drink is called "Sparkling Rush Powder."

The new hydration solution comes in small packs and contains essential minerals such as sodium and potassium.

It is another attempt by the company to market products to adults.
