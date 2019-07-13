Food & Drink

Sriracha lawsuit: California pepper grower awarded $23.3 million by jury

LOS ANGELES -- A jury has awarded $23.3 million to a California pepper maker in a fiery battle with the manufacturer of world-famous Sriracha hot sauce.

The Los Angeles Times says jurors last week determined that Huy Fong Foods breached its contract with Underwood Ranches and also committed fraud.

Underwood, based in Camarillo, was the sole supplier of chili peppers for Sriracha for nearly three decades until 2017, when the partnership collapsed following a financial dispute.

A lawyer representing Huy Fong Foods says the Irwindale-based company will fight the decision. The company is now sourcing its peppers from various farms in California, New Mexico and Mexico.

Craig Underwood says his farm was forced to lay off 45 people but it's recovering and has even begun its own line of sauces.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodlawsuit
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
45 people displaced, dozens of vehicles burned in OC fire
Thousands in SoCal protest planned ICE raids
Barry makes landfall in Louisiana, downgraded to tropical storm
VIDEO: Moments leading up to 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting that killed teen
Ray Diaz arrested on suspicion of sexual assault
Shirtless suspect Tased after chase ends in highly-populated Venice Beach
L.A. leaders launch preparedness program in wake of recent quakes
Show More
Man given green light to sue Charlie Beck over police confrontation
Parents file complaint against LAUSD over disclosure of funding
Angels throw no-hitter in 1st home game since Skaggs' death
Time for fried food and thrill rides at the O.C. Fair
Pico Union neighborhood deals with abandoned cars piling up
More TOP STORIES News