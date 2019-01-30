Super Bowl 53

Super Bowl 2019: Pizza Hut to give 1 year's-worth of free pies to parents of 1st baby born after kickoff

Talk about a special delivery! Pizza Hut is giving away one year's worth of free pies to the parents of the first baby born after kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday.

The company will also send the family to the next Super Bowl.


It's Pizza Hut's first season as NFL's official pizza sponsor, and the chain hopes to promote itself as family-friendly after taking over following Papa John's controversial relationship with the league. Post a photo with #PizzaHutSpecialDelivery" to enter.

You can learn more about the rules here.

MORE: Buffalo Wild Wings to serve free wings if Super Bowl 2019 goes into OT
Buffalo Wild Wings is promising everyone in America a free snack-sized portion of wings if Super Bowl LIII goes into overtime.


