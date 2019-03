Super Bowl 2019: Pizza Hut to give 1 year's-worth of free pies to parents of 1st baby born after kickoff

Oh baby! We’re overdelivering for parents LITERALLY delivering during #SuperBowlLIII. First baby born during #SBLIII could win free pizza for a year AND Super Bowl LIV tickets! See how: https://t.co/79gMSkLktT. See rules: https://t.co/weAEJZzONb pic.twitter.com/dHUkg55Jof — Pizza Hut Hut (@pizzahut) January 29, 2019

Talk about a special delivery! Pizza Hut is giving away one year's worth of free pies to the parents of the first baby born after kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday.The company will also send the family to the next Super Bowl.It's Pizza Hut's first season as NFL's official pizza sponsor, and the chain hopes to promote itself as family-friendly after taking over following Papa John's controversial relationship with the league. Post a photo with #PizzaHutSpecialDelivery" to enter.You can learn more about the rules here