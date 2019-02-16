FOOD & DRINK

Shamrock Shake returns to McDonald's

Shamrock Shake returns to McDonald's. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on February 16, 2019.

The Shamrock Shake is back at McDonald's.

The minty milkshakes will be available for a limited time at participating locations.

It's a combination of vanilla soft-serve, Minty Shamrock shake syrup and whipped topping.

This treat has been used to celebrate St. Patrick's Day since 1970.
