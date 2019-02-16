The Shamrock Shake is back at McDonald's.
The minty milkshakes will be available for a limited time at participating locations.
It's a combination of vanilla soft-serve, Minty Shamrock shake syrup and whipped topping.
This treat has been used to celebrate St. Patrick's Day since 1970.
Shamrock Shake returns to McDonald's
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Aurora shooting: Victims identified in shooting at Henry Pratt Company; gunman was terminated employee with felony conviction
More News