EMBED >More News Videos Planning a Super Bowl party? Leslie Lopez shared her delicious and simple recipe for buffalo chicken dip.

Planning a Super Bowl party? ABC7's Brandi Hitt shared a delicious dip recipe you can make in the microwave.Brandi's recipe calls for only two ingredients, both of which she gets from Trader Joe's.You'll need:- 1 can of turkey chili- 1 small block of cream cheeseCombine both ingredients into a microwavable bowl. Microwave everything for about five minutes.If you want the consistency to be thinner, microwave for longer. Serve with veggies and chips, and add hot sauce for an extra kick.