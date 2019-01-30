Super Bowl recipe: Leslie Lopez shares delicious buffalo chicken dip recipe

Ingredients:
- 2 cups shredded sharp cheddar
- 8 oz cream cheese
- 1 cup blue cheese
- 1/2 cup Franks Red Hot Original Sauce
- 2 shredded chicken breasts
- Chopped green onions to top off at the end
Mix all ingredients in an oven safe pan. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Bake for 20 minutes. Sprinkle on chives and serve with carrots or celery sticks or chips.
Leslie says she mistakenly used 1 cup of hot sauce in the video above - it should have been 1/2 cup! Enjoy!
