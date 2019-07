EMBED >More News Videos Original Tommy's is serving up a delectable deal on Wednesday to celebrate a major anniversary.

Original Tommy's is serving up a delectable deal on Wednesday to celebrate a major anniversary.The fast food chain, a staple in Los Angeles with its famed chili burgers, is celebrating 73 years in business. Tommy's is marking the milestone by offering 73-cent burgers at all locations.The offer is good from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.Mentioning their Facebook or Instagram promotion is required for the deal.There's a five burger limit per order.Find the nearest location at originaltommys.com