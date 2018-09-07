LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The Los Angeles County Fair is serving up some crazy food again this year!
Here's a look at some of the many options:
10. Cotton candy ice cream cone
Enjoy freshly made cotton candy spun around an ice cream cone, which is then filled with soft serve ice cream and topped with sprinkles.
9. Chicken ramen burrito
A burrito filled with chicken and ramen noodles.
8. Deep fried bacon wrapped chicken legs
Enjoy a fair classic with a unique twist!
7. Saucy BBQ port sundae
This savory dish consists of mashed potatoes topped with BBQ pork and a cherry tomato.
6. Onion ring tower
A stack of fried onion rings, covered in melted cheese, and sprinkled with crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos.
5. Deep fried filet mignon
This dish includes four pieces of tender filet, covered in batter and deep fired.
4. Krispy Kreme burger
This burger comes with three beef patties, three slices of American cheese sandwiched between two Krispy Kreme donuts.
3. Caramel fries
French fries tossed in cinnamon, drizzled with caramel, topped with whipped cream, sprinkles and fruity cereal pieces.
2. Deep fried pecan pie
A generous piece of pecan pie, covered in batter and deep fried.
1. Deep fried pineapple and watermelon
A slice of watermelon or pineapple is dipped in batter and then fried into a crispy shell.
For information about admission tickets and discounts, visit lacountyfair.com and click on "SAVE $$."
