FOOD & DRINK

Top 10 Los Angeles County Fair food options

EMBED </>More Videos

The Los Angeles County Fair is serving up some crazy food again this year!

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles County Fair is serving up some crazy food again this year!

Here's a look at some of the many options:

10. Cotton candy ice cream cone
Enjoy freshly made cotton candy spun around an ice cream cone, which is then filled with soft serve ice cream and topped with sprinkles.

9. Chicken ramen burrito
A burrito filled with chicken and ramen noodles.

8. Deep fried bacon wrapped chicken legs
Enjoy a fair classic with a unique twist!

7. Saucy BBQ port sundae

This savory dish consists of mashed potatoes topped with BBQ pork and a cherry tomato.

6. Onion ring tower
A stack of fried onion rings, covered in melted cheese, and sprinkled with crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos.

5. Deep fried filet mignon
This dish includes four pieces of tender filet, covered in batter and deep fired.

4. Krispy Kreme burger
This burger comes with three beef patties, three slices of American cheese sandwiched between two Krispy Kreme donuts.

3. Caramel fries
French fries tossed in cinnamon, drizzled with caramel, topped with whipped cream, sprinkles and fruity cereal pieces.

2. Deep fried pecan pie
A generous piece of pecan pie, covered in batter and deep fried.

1. Deep fried pineapple and watermelon
A slice of watermelon or pineapple is dipped in batter and then fried into a crispy shell.

For information about admission tickets and discounts, visit lacountyfair.com and click on "SAVE $$."

Are you taking a trip out to the LA County Fair? Tag us in your pictures using #ABC7Eyewitness!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodlos angelescounty fairfoodfoodie callLos AngelesCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Hungry for sandwiches? These 3 new LA spots have you covered
Blue Star Donuts makes Silver Lake debut
Inko Nito brings modern Japanese fare to Beverly Grove
Mr. Taco Nice opens in Southwest Anaheim, with tacos, pizza and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Mac Miller dies in his Studio City home at age 26
Rapper Post Malone involved in 2-vehicle crash in West Hollywood
Former Pasadena police lieutenant to plead guilty to illegally selling firearms
3 dead following crash on Highway 74 in Lake Elsinore
'Dine-and-Dash Dater' charged with new felony counts of extortion
Musk appears to smoke pot during interview; Tesla stock falls 9 percent
Man accused of kidnapping boy, molesting him in Signal Hill
Former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos sentenced to 14 days in prison
Show More
Obama heading to SoCal to campaign for Democrats in midterms
Vince Vaughn charged for suspected DUI arrest in Manhattan Beach
South LA family reminds public 15-year-old girl's killer remains on the loose
3 hospitalized after overdosing at Glendale home
Woman mistakes dynamite for candle during power outage
More News