The Los Angeles County Fair is serving up some crazy food again this year!Here's a look at some of the many options:Enjoy freshly made cotton candy spun around an ice cream cone, which is then filled with soft serve ice cream and topped with sprinkles.A burrito filled with chicken and ramen noodles.Enjoy a fair classic with a unique twist!This savory dish consists of mashed potatoes topped with BBQ pork and a cherry tomato.A stack of fried onion rings, covered in melted cheese, and sprinkled with crushed Flamin' Hot Cheetos.This dish includes four pieces of tender filet, covered in batter and deep fired.This burger comes with three beef patties, three slices of American cheese sandwiched between two Krispy Kreme donuts.French fries tossed in cinnamon, drizzled with caramel, topped with whipped cream, sprinkles and fruity cereal pieces.A generous piece of pecan pie, covered in batter and deep fried.A slice of watermelon or pineapple is dipped in batter and then fried into a crispy shell.For information about admission tickets and discounts, visit lacountyfair.com and click on "SAVE $$."