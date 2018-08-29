POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --The L.A. County Fair kicks off at the Fairplex in Pomona on Friday, and for the first time the fair has a theme - "Get Your Kicks...at the LA County Fair."
The fair is honoring Route 66, offering admission for only $6.60 on Sundays. And, every food vendor will have a specialty dish for just $6.60.
It will also feature a walking "road trip," which has replicas of iconic sights from the famous roadway, such as the Wigwam Hotel in Arizona and Cadillac Ranch.
While the theme is new, many longtime fair favorites are back. You can find baby animals and their parents at The Farm, and Chicken Charlie will offer several unique food creations.
The fair is one of the largest county fairs in the country, entertaining more than 1.2 million visitors last year. It runs until Sept. 23.