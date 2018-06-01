Top 7 doughnut shops in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers

Friday, June 1 is National Doughnut Day!SoCal is full of great doughnut shops, but our Eyewitness Foodies know the best ones! We reached out to seven of them, and asked them where they go for their doughnut fix. Their favorites are below.We hope that you'll enjoy this mix of gourmet shops and mom & pop stores. Hopefully you'll go out and try a few for yourself! And remember, you can always share your food faves in social media with #abc7eyewitness.And now, in no particular order, the Top 7 Doughnut Shops in SoCal:Los Angeles: Highland Park, Larchmont915 E. Route 66, Glendora314 West Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles9475 Heil Avenue, Fountain Valley3024 W. Ball Road, Anaheim516 W 6th Street, Los Angeles7170 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach18279 Brookhurst Street, Fountain ValleyDid we miss your favorite? Where do you go for your doughnut fix? Share your doughnut pics with #abc7eyewitness!