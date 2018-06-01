FOOD & DRINK

Top 7 doughnut shops in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers

In celebration of National Doughnut Day, our Eyewitness Foodies share their picks for the best doughnuts in SoCal. (KABC)

Friday, June 1 is National Doughnut Day!

SoCal is full of great doughnut shops, but our Eyewitness Foodies know the best ones! We reached out to seven of them, and asked them where they go for their doughnut fix. Their favorites are below.

We hope that you'll enjoy this mix of gourmet shops and mom & pop stores. Hopefully you'll go out and try a few for yourself! And remember, you can always share your food faves in social media with #abc7eyewitness.

And now, in no particular order, the Top 7 Doughnut Shops in SoCal:

Mr. Holmes Bakehouse
Los Angeles: Highland Park, Larchmont
www.mrholmesbakehouse.com
The Donut Man
915 E. Route 66, Glendora
www.thedonutmanca.com


Birdies
314 West Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles
www.birdiesdtla.com


Glee Donuts & Burgers
9475 Heil Avenue, Fountain Valley
3024 W. Ball Road, Anaheim
www.gleednb.com


Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
516 W 6th Street, Los Angeles
www.astrodoughnuts.com


The Moo Gelato & Dessert Bar
7170 Edinger Ave, Huntington Beach
www.facebook.com/themoogelato


Paderia Bakehouse
18279 Brookhurst Street, Fountain Valley
www.paderiabakehouse.com


Did we miss your favorite? Where do you go for your doughnut fix? Share your doughnut pics with #abc7eyewitness!

