Eyewitness This: Danny Trejo goes Willy Wonka, gives out 'golden tickets' for free tacos at Trejo's Tacos

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's no secret California loves its Mexican food, and tacos are a big part of that.So, to coincide with National Taco Day, Trejo's Tacos is offering free tacos for a month for six lucky winners.The restaurant is holding a "golden ticket" promotion Friday, giving a taco-loving customer at each participating location the month-long deal. That's not the only freebie though: Trejo's is also offering $3 carnitas and jackfruit tacos through the weekend.