SoCal shop brews $75 cups of coffee

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's not just any cup of joe. A local coffee roaster is brewing up the world's most expensive coffee for $75 a cup.

Klatch Coffee Roasters is using the super exclusive Elida Geisha 803, which costs over $800 a pound.

It's only available at their Los Angeles and San Francisco locations.

The Elida Geisha 803 was auctioned off to buyers all over the world. The owner of Klatch says it owns the only 10 pounds available in the country.

That means just 80 cups are available right now between its Los Angeles and Bay Area locations.
