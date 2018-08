Food trucks are spotted all over Southern California, but one in Compton is pairing great food and amazing history.The Tomorrow's Aeronautical Museum in Compton now has a food truck that once was a DC-3 airplane that at one point flew in World War II.Tuskegee airmen were among those on hand to cut the ribbon on the state of the art mobile kitchen.The converted food truck promises gourmet meals and most are under $20.