App, website 'Foodnome' walks home cooks through permitting process, helps start businesses

A new website is helping home cooks navigate the process of making and selling food out of their houses.
Foodnome showed the way for My, the owner of My Fair Kitchen in Eastvale. It is the first legally permitted Vietnamese home restaurant in Riverside County.
"Sometimes I cook for 10 hours, and I don't feel tired. Every time I see people enjoying my food, it makes me so happy," said My.
The former software engineer started My Fair Kitchen two months ago with the help of Foodnome, a website and app that helps home cooks through the permitting process and features their restaurants all in one place.
It was made possible through AB-626 which legalizes home kitchen businesses.
The idea came from entrepreneur Akshay Prabhu. For about $1,000, the company helps walk home chefs through the cumbersome permitting process.
Chefs must pass a week-long food management certification course and undergo home kitchen inspections by public health officers; once approved, they're free to sell food from their home.
