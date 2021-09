EMBED >More News Videos As the Caldor Fire raged in the Sierra, girls from a Sacramento high school had a surprise for their opponents from Eldorado High in Placerville.

FRESNO, Calif. -- Two Central California middle schools came together on the football field to honor one of the players.Mike Harris is a seventh-grader at Tenaya Middle School and in their match against Dinuba, he was able to score his first touchdown.Mike has autism and this was the first in-game action he's seen this season.His coach said he works hard in practice and participates in everything the team does.Both teams huddled around him to celebrate his score and now he'll always have this memory.