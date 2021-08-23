Sports

High School football returns with plenty of excitement, plus COVID safety protocols in place

By
EMBED <>More Videos

High School football returns

SHERMAN OAKS (KABC) -- The High School football season officially kicked off under the Friday night lights! But the spread of the coronavirus Delta Variant, has many concerned about player and fan safety.

"It feels great to be out here to be able to celebrate and motivate and cheer on our teams out here!" said Erin Green.

Notre Dame high school's Knights battled Pasadena high's Bulldogs in one first game of the season. While the crowd enjoys great plays on the field, players enjoy enthusiastic support from fans in the stands enjoying the return of football. Students are excited to be back in classrooms with their friends, and sitting in the stands supporting their team.

"We're all so happy to be here we can't wait to see how the whole season goes", said Lily Silverstein.

"The first day of school was today. 1,250 kids here making this their home," said Sam Lagan, CEO/President Notre Dame High School.

Dozens of Southern California high school teams enjoyed the return of the game. However, the spread of COVID-19 has forced some schools to cancel games. Notre Dame high administrators say they're following LA County's safety protocols.

"We are requiring masks inside for all of our students and all of faculty as per the county mandate," said Lagan. "And requesting people to carry their masks and wear their masks as an exercise in being respectful of our friends"

" We definitely need to be able to be careful, to wear our masks out here while we cheer on our teams," said Green.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssherman oakshigh school footballsportscovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Armed man robs 4 SoCal convenience stores in 1 night
Torrance police recover over 300 recall ballots
Internal probe clears officer in Capitol riot shooting
LAFD adds new chopper to fleet ahead of fire season
'Beg them to get vaccinated:' Mom shares daughter's final message
Pedestrian struck, killed on southbound 57 Freeway in Brea
Pasadena may become next school district to require COVID vaccine
Show More
Number of COVID patients in LA County hospitals drop for 4th day
CSU students return to campus with vaccine requirement in place
FDA gives full approval to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Ex-Marine helps CA man escape from Afghanistan
Sneak peek at Princess Tiana's re-imagined Splash Mountain
More TOP STORIES News