High School football returns with plenty of excitement, plus COVID safety protocols in place

SHERMAN OAKS (KABC) -- The High School football season officially kicked off under the Friday night lights! But the spread of the coronavirus Delta Variant, has many concerned about player and fan safety."It feels great to be out here to be able to celebrate and motivate and cheer on our teams out here!" said Erin Green.Notre Dame high school's Knights battled Pasadena high's Bulldogs in one first game of the season. While the crowd enjoys great plays on the field, players enjoy enthusiastic support from fans in the stands enjoying the return of football. Students are excited to be back in classrooms with their friends, and sitting in the stands supporting their team."We're all so happy to be here we can't wait to see how the whole season goes", said Lily Silverstein."The first day of school was today. 1,250 kids here making this their home," said Sam Lagan, CEO/President Notre Dame High School.Dozens of Southern California high school teams enjoyed the return of the game. However, the spread of COVID-19 has forced some schools to cancel games. Notre Dame high administrators say they're following LA County's safety protocols."We are requiring masks inside for all of our students and all of faculty as per the county mandate," said Lagan. "And requesting people to carry their masks and wear their masks as an exercise in being respectful of our friends"" We definitely need to be able to be careful, to wear our masks out here while we cheer on our teams," said Green.