'Football is gay' - new NFL ad shows support to LGBTQ+ community

The NFL is sending a powerful message of support to the LGBTQ+ community, a week after Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay.He's the first active NFL player to do so.The league tweeted out a new commercial which starts out by saying "football is gay."It then adds "football is lesbian, queer, transgender, bisexual, American and freedom."The 30-second spot offers a link to the Trevor Project, an organization that provides suicide prevention services to the LGBTQ+ community.Nassib pledged to donate $100,000 to the nonprofit which saw its online donations skyrocket after his announcement.