Dramatic video captures moment powerful mudslide rushes past Forest Falls home

Dramatic new doorbell video illustrates just how powerful last week's storm was in San Bernardino County.

FOREST FALLS, Calif (KABC) -- Dramatic new doorbell video illustrates just how powerful last week's storm was in San Bernardino County.

The Richeys captured the terrifying moment an onslaught of mud and debris went gushing past their home in Forest Falls, sweeping away their Jeep that was parked in their driveway.

The family says everything from the garage was washed out into the creek.

A fundraising campaign has been set up to help the family buy a generator, groceries and cleaning supplies.

The mudslides were triggered by a powerful storm that overwhelmed parts of the region. The heavy downpour sent massive amounts of mud, debris and water crashing down hillsides, taking out homes and businesses and washing out roads.

A 62-year-old Forest Falls woman was found dead buried under several feet of mud, rock and debris at her home after she had been reported missing.