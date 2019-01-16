Former Arcadia football player killed in Kabul attack

An Arcadia man was among four people killed in a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) --
The attack happened Monday in the Afghan capital city. Officials said a suicide bomber detonated an explosive-packed vehicle.

One of the four killed was 55-year-old Mano "Paul" Kamaleson of Arcadia.

His family said he was working for World Bank in Kabul when the attack happened.

Kamaleson graduated from Arcadia High School and Azusa Pacific University, where he played football.

Arcadia Unified School District released the following statement saying Kamaleson will always be an Apache:

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his wife Nicole, their three children, and his entire family, some of whom still live here in Arcadia. As we like to say, once an Apache, always an Apache. We are proud to say Paul was and always will be a member of the Apache and Arcadia Unified family. May he rest in peace."
