Santa Clarita fire: Forward spread stopped of 150-acre 'Texas Fire', which has prompted evacuations, threatened homes

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters say they stopped the forward spread of a blaze in Santa Clarita that scorched at least 150 acres and prompted evacuations Thursday.

The "Texas Fire" was reported just before 2 p.m. on Bouquet Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

By around 3:30 p.m., the blaze had expanded to 130 acres and was at 10% containment. An hour later firefighters said it had reached 150 acres, but they had stopped the forward spread and gained the "upper hand" on the blaze.

Evacuations were underway along Bouquet Canyon between Vasquez Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon, local officials said.

The fire also prompted authorities to close Bouquet Canyon Road between Vasquez Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon, according to the LASD Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station.

Officials said the brush fire was threatening nearby structures. No structures have been destroyed.

Three air tankers with five helicopters were assisting with the attack, according to Angeles National Forest.

No additional information was immediately available.

