Community & Events

Huntington Beach brings back Fourth of July festival after pandemic hiatus

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Huntington Beach 4th of July event returns after pandemic hiatus

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Huntington Beach city officials and dignitaries celebrated the return of their annual Fourth of July festival. The last time they had their annual festival was in 2019.

"For us it's been a hard year, I'm not going to deny it. And this to me is the start of something new where we can come together as a community, celebrate America and celebrate Surf City," said Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr.

In 2020, the pandemic halted the usual major celebrations in the city for Independence Day and left the city to celebrate with only a caravan. This year, the 117th annual festival is back with a three-day celebration, including a car parade, carnival rides, food trucks and a fireworks show.

"It feels really good and relieving to be around people and outdoors and seeing a lot of the festivities coming back to life. So we love it," said Elina Parekh, resident of Huntington Beach."We are really looking forward to it."

According to event officials, this weekend they expect anywhere from 100,000 people up to 500,000, which they have had in the past.

"We really need the tourism coming back to support our local economy. We have all been working really hard," said Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley.

While it isn't a requirement to wear masks outside, some attendees have chosen to wear one.

"For me, it's my comfort zone right now. Even though I see people without masks and people with masks," said Brad Stauffer, who chose to wear a mask. "I feel safe out here, absolutely. Wind is blowing, lots of air."

The main celebration is on Sunday, which has a 5K run at 6 a.m., the parade at 8 a.m. and the fireworks show around 9 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventshuntington beachorange countycommunity journalistjuly fourthin the community
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Dodgers' Trevor Bauer placed on leave amid sex assault investigation
Caught on video: Man stabbed during fight in Panorama City
Dodgers' Joe Kelly dons mariachi jacket at White House ceremony
Mayor: 2 more bodies pulled from site of collapsed Florida condo
Glendora teen's simple solution to help feed thousands of people
The Rose Bowl celebrates 95 years of AmericaFest
Marina Del Rey residents concerned about building after FL collapse
Show More
2nd cow that escaped slaughterhouse arrives at sanctuary
Biden welcomes World Series champion Dodgers to White House
California gun sales increased by record number in 2020
South LA explosion: Illegal fireworks suspect released on bond
Motion seeks evidence of past violence at Rittenhouse trial
More TOP STORIES News