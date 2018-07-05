Fourth of July fireworks possible cause of Anaheim house fire

Fire officials say Fourth of July fireworks may have sparked a large house fire in Anaheim. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Fire officials say Fourth of July fireworks may have sparked a large house fire in Anaheim.

Daron Wyatt of Anaheim Fire and Rescue said firefighters responded to the structure fire in the 2500 block of N. Glenhaven Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. and found active smoke and flames coming from the garage of the home.

In news video, fireworks are seen going off in a nearby residential area as crews battled the flames. The blaze was declared a knockdown within 20 minutes.

Firefighters said they found debris in the street from illegal fireworks.

The official cause of the fire is under investigation but investigators suspect fireworks are a factor, Wyatt said.

The house sustained smoke and water damage inside the property, and residents were displaced for the night.

A fine for illegal fireworks in the city of Anaheim starts at $1,000.
