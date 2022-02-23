college

Organization surprises entire student body at Chicago high school with free rides to college

More than 1,700 students at Benito Juarez Community Academy will benefit.
By Jessica D'Onofrio
EMBED <>More Videos

Free college ride awarded to nearly 2K Chicago high school students at Benito Juarez in Pilsen

CHICAGO -- Hundreds of high school students in Chicago experienced the surprise of a lifetime Tuesday when learning that they were awarded a free ride to college.

Hope Chicago, a nonprofit that supports fundraising for Chicago Public School graduates, announced that more than 1,700 students at Benito Juarez Community Academy will benefit.

"Your college tuition, your room and board, books and fees will be paid for, and you will go to college for free," announced Pete Kadens, founder and co-chair of Hope Chicago.

All of the high school students will receive fully-funded scholarships at one of Hope Chicago's 20 partner colleges, universities or other education programs across the state of Illinois.

This is the first in a series of surprise events -- four other CPS schools will hear the same news this week. That means a total of 4,000 students will receive debt-free scholarships.

Hope Chicago is led by former CPS Janice Jackson, who was waving a huge check on stage and celebrating with the recipients of the scholarships and their parents.

The nonprofit aims to raise and invest $1 billion in scholarships and other support over the next decade for Chicago students and their parents, according to its website.

This round of funding totaled $40 million from private donations.

"We were trying our best to save as much as we could when I was little," said Benito Juarez senior Anabel Limon-Torres. "But now it's like we were worrying for nothing. It's a really happy day for everyone."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationchicagoillinoisscholarshiphigh schoolcollegeu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
COLLEGE
RCC women's basketball team claims male athletes get better treatment
College prep declined for Black, Latino students in LA during pandemic
Dolly Parton's theme park will soon pay for employees to go to college
Dolly Parton's 'Dollywood' to offer employees free tuition for college
TOP STORIES
Man accused of following family cleared of wrongdoing by authorities
LA County may soon be easing indoor mask mandate, supervisor says
Los Angeles mayoral debate disrupted by protesters
Winter storm blanketing Southern California mountains with snow
Group calls for OC DA to resign over alleged racist remarks
Ukraine to declare nationwide state of emergency
Amsterdam Apple Store suspect run over while chasing hostage: Police
Show More
Lawsuit claims LAPD jailed wrong person with same name for 13 days
Procession held for police officer killed in OC helicopter crash
Coldest storm of season moves out Wednesday, but wintry weather stays
Drivers passing through Grapevine keeping close eye on snow and ice
LA City Council approves plan to reduce speed limits in some areas
More TOP STORIES News