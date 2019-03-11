Boxer Freeda Foreman, daughter of George Foreman, dead at 42

The daughter of iconic boxer George Foreman was found dead inside her Houston home, according to family.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Freeda Foreman, daughter of iconic boxer George Foreman, died Saturday, according to family.

The 42-year-old Foreman was found unresponsive inside her home. Homicide investigators determined there was no foul play.

Foreman followed in her father's footsteps, becoming a professional boxer in 2000.

Foreman won her first five bouts before losing a year later. She finished her professional career 5-1 with three knockouts, before leaving the sport to focus on raising a family and becoming a boxing promoter.

