ABC7 Los Angeles is seeking a multi-skilled freelance general assignment reporter who will play an integral role in covering the biggest stories of the day and how those stories impact our local communities. The ideal candidate must be a strong journalist, storyteller and content creator for all platforms, and know how to present active and engaging live shots.

This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

Responsibilities:

Create unique and shareable stories for television, digital, social and streaming.

Collaborate on content and handle live breaking news in the field or studio.

Basic Qualifications:

Multiple market experience.

Ability to report live or on tape accurately and fairly

Must be collaborative on content and new ideas and comfortable handling live breaking news in the field or studio.

Must be available to work a flexible schedule that can include early morning, late night, and weekend shifts.

Must work well under deadline pressure.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with Adobe Premiere.

Experience shooting with a phone or small camera.

Previous local news anchoring or fill-in anchoring experience.

Previous local news weather forecasting and anchoring experience a plus.

Bilingual preferred.

Required Education:

Bachelor's degree

Please include the link to your recent reel when submitting your application online.

The pay rate for this AFTRA Union role in Glendale, CA is $41.75 per hour.

Equal Opportunity Employer - Female/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity.