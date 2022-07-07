shooting

NorCal couple opens up about surviving freeway shooting as bullet 'went right past' their faces

Dashcam captured the moment as a bullet came through the front windshield and exited through the rear window, shattering glass.
By Leslie Brinkley
EMBED <>More Videos

Couple opens up about I-580 shooting as bullet shoots through car

SAN FRANCISCO -- An engaged couple found themselves in the middle of a gun battle on a Bay Area freeway, and they're finally able to talk publicly about it.

It happened on Tuesday, June 14, at 5 p.m.

Leaving work in San Leandro and headed eastbound on Interstate 580, Garrett Mason and fiancée Tina Do found themselves in the middle of a shootout as a vehicle cut them off as another tailed them.

A bullet came through the front windshield and exited through the rear window, shattering glass. A dashboard camera captured the encounter.

"Maybe within 15 seconds of getting on the freeway, the first vehicle shot back at the second vehicle lined up on the freeway," Mason said.

"He heard a few rounds at that point and when it hit the front windshield, I thought it was a rock," Do said. "I didn't know it was a bullet at all. I was literally feeling my body making sure nothing else was hurt. We had minor scratches."

Police told them that freeway shootings weren't uncommon.

"Really, the only rare part of the scenario is the bullet went right past her face," Mason said.

They processed what happened for two weeks. Then, they posted about it on Instagram - which blew up overnight.

They recovered their insurance deductible through a GoFundMe account and then took it down.

"I grew up in the South Bay so it's like my family is all here, and hearing that story about how on 880 not that long ago about a 2-year-old boy. Now that it's like personally hit me and you don't want it to affect anyone else. It's really disappointing it's happening in our hometown," Do said through her tears.

The couple bantered back and forth.

"Unfortunately, we were in the wrong place at the wrong time. Also luck at the right time. People have commented if you were a second faster in your car or a second slower, how could that have changed where the bullet went. But we can't think too much about the what ifs. It's just where we're at. So we can say we literally dodged a bullet," said Do.

The couple is trying to put the shooting behind them as they plan for their December wedding.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san leandrodashcam videoshootingnorthern californiau.s. & worldfreewayhighways
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
LAPD asks public to help identify murder suspect, woman seen on video
Uvalde officer asked to shoot gunman before he entered school: Report
Suspect confesses to parade attack, contemplated 2nd shooting: Police
Boy, 2, found underneath parents killed at parade shooting
TOP STORIES
Girl dies after falling from moving SUV on freeway near Santa Clarita
Girl, 11, dies days after ATV crash that killed boy in Apple Valley
Man hit boy with truck and posed as cop to try to kidnap him: LAPD
8-year-old girl injured on Six Flags ride by flying cellphone: Family
SoCal gas prices drop again following 17-day streak of increases
Here are the propositions Californians will vote on in November
Cool pavement coating aims to combat heat in Boyle Heights
Show More
1 dead in Pasadena stabbing; suspect detained after Target evacuation
Some employers offering 'pawternity leave' for workers
LAPD asks public to help identify murder suspect, woman seen on video
'Moulin Rouge' brings truth, beauty, freedom, love to Pantages Theatre
Anson Williams - Potsie from 'Happy Days' - entering politics
More TOP STORIES News