French bulldog stolen in crate from Pasadena home: 'They wanted nothing else'

A 1-year-old fluffy Frenchie named Diego was taken from a Pasadena home. A mother is now pleading for his return.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Pasadena woman is pleading for the return of her son's French bulldog after she says someone broke into their home and stole the dog while it was in a crate.

"Someone came into the house and stole our fluffy Frenchie in his crate...and left. They wanted nothing else. There was money on the counter. They didn't take any money, nothing. It was the dog. They came for the dog," said Dee DeLara.

The 1-year-old fluffy Frenchie, named Diego, was taken from the family's home on Linda Vista Drive sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday when her mother left to run some errands.

"I think they were watching the house. I think they knew she was leaving - they took the opportunity, they went into the house. They literally came just for the dog. They took the entire crate," she added.

French bulldogs have been a top target of thieves, but it's usually as they are out in public - not targeted inside a home.

"The dog has been here for two weeks. There had been work going on for the last four days. The job ended yesterday and the dog was taken today. So I have my suspicions," DeLara said.

She says since the distinctive gray fluffy Frenchie has been neutered, he won't be worth as much to the thieves. Pasadena police are now investigating.

DeLara, who has been taking care of the dog for her son, is praying he will be returned safe and sound.

"I have yet to tell him," she told Eyewitness News. "I don't actually want to tell him. I want to get the dog back and do what I can not to tell him. I'm happy to offer a reward or whatever it takes to get him back."

DeLara and detectives are now trying to find surveillance video from around the neighborhood in hopes of identifying the thief.

She's simply asking that Diego be taken to the police department or to a vet so that he can be returned to their home.