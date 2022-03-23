armed robbery

Video shows bizarre Fresno robbery where suspects end up locked inside smoke shop

A crew of robbers hit a smoke shop but then realized they were trapped in their own crime scene.
EMBED <>More Videos

Video shows bizarre Fresno robbery where suspects become locked inside smoke shop

FRESNO, Calif. -- Guns were blazing during a bizarre southeast Fresno armed robbery.

A crew of robbers hit a smoke shop but then realized they were trapped in their own crime scene.

Fresno Police shared the surveillance video on Tuesday.

Two suspects have been arrested.

Investigators hope that sharing this video will help them find the third person involved.

The armed robbery happened last month at the Pipes-R-Us Smoke Shop on Kings Canyon Road.

Police say 26-year-old Jasmine Hernandez and 34-year-old Adrian Montejano walked into the business with guns.

As they took cash from an employee, another worker locked the front door of the shop.

When the suspects tried to leave with the money, the door wouldn't budge. In desperation, they started unloading onto the glass door, firing at least 30 bullets.

But the glass wouldn't break.

An employee then gave the crooks the keys to the front door, but they still couldn't get out.

At some point, the third suspect and getaway driver, 27-year-old Jose Montano, kicked down the door to help the robbers escape.

Montano and Hernandez have been arrested, but Montejano is still on the run.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Fresno Police Department.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southeastfresnorobberyshootingcaught on cameraarmed robberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARMED ROBBERY
Video shows suspects attacking Lamborghini driver during DTLA robbery
Armed suspects pose as candy vendors to rob CA home, police say
Defendant pleads guilty to Jacqueline Avant murder in Beverly Hills
Man killed during Encino home invasion described as kind and generous
TOP STORIES
Woman shot in hail of gunfire in Exposition Park, shooter at large
US finds Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine
Rancho Palos Verdes woman dies after collapsing at LA Marathon
Madeleine Albright, first female US secretary of state, dies at 84
Evidence photos show Bob Saget's Orlando hotel room
Proposed Downey sports bar Ojos Locos faces strong opposition
4 suspects sought after Hollywood Hills home invasion
Show More
$22K raised for Echo Park man whose car was damaged in Tesla stunt
LA City Council tentatively approves ordinance to lift vaccine mandate
Indoor mask mandate lifted for LAUSD students, staff
6 teen girls killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
Alleged China plane crash video released; 1 'black box' found
More TOP STORIES News