Fugitive accused of killing his mother, grandfather could be headed to LA County, authorities say

FRESNO, Calif. (KABC) -- A man accused of killing his own mother and grandfather inside a home in Fresno is on the run and could be making his way down to Los Angeles County, according to authorities.The Fresno County Sheriff's Office issued an update on Wednesday, asking the public's help in finding 25-year-old Rahmad Kerel Parke.He allegedly killed his 58-year-old mother, Melba Abdelaziz, and her 90-year-old father, Mel Abdelaziz. Investigators say the woman was providing her father with medical care. He had served 70 years as a church pastor prior to his death, according to investigators.Authorities say Parke may be homeless and is known to frequent the city of Fresno and L.A. County, specifically Santa Monica, Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks.Parke is described as Black, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair. Authorities say he could possibly have facial hair.Investigators ask the public not to approach Parke if he is spotted.Anyone with information is asked to contact local authorities.