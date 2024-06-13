WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Candlelight vigil marks 30th anniversary of death of Nicole Brown Simpson

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Thursday, June 13, 2024 10:01PM
Vigil marks 30th anniversary of death of Nicole Brown Simpson
It was 30 years ago this week that Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were murdered in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It was 30 years ago this week that Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were murdered in Los Angeles.

Her family held a virtual candlelight vigil Wednesday night.

Nicole and Ron Goldman were stabbed to death at her home. Goldman, a waiter, was returning glasses her family left at the restaurant.

O.J. Simpson, who died in April, was acquitted of criminal charges and always maintained his innocence. But he was later ordered to pay over $33 million in damages to the Brown and Goldman families after being found liable in civil court.

Nicole Brown Simpson's sisters share 'complicated' reaction to OJ Simpson's death

Nicole Brown Simpson's sisters share 'complicated' reaction to OJ Simpson's death
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW