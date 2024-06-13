Candlelight vigil marks 30th anniversary of death of Nicole Brown Simpson

It was 30 years ago this week that Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were murdered in Los Angeles.

It was 30 years ago this week that Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were murdered in Los Angeles.

It was 30 years ago this week that Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were murdered in Los Angeles.

It was 30 years ago this week that Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were murdered in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It was 30 years ago this week that Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were murdered in Los Angeles.

Her family held a virtual candlelight vigil Wednesday night.

Nicole and Ron Goldman were stabbed to death at her home. Goldman, a waiter, was returning glasses her family left at the restaurant.

O.J. Simpson, who died in April, was acquitted of criminal charges and always maintained his innocence. But he was later ordered to pay over $33 million in damages to the Brown and Goldman families after being found liable in civil court.

Nicole Brown Simpson's sisters share 'complicated' reaction to OJ Simpson's death