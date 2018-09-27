Friends honor Las Vegas shooting victim Thomas Day with fundraiser

EMBED </>More Videos

Thomas Day, who was among the people killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting a year ago, is being remembered by friends with a fundraiser to help kids in the Inland Empire.

By
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) --
Thomas Day Jr.'s fun-loving personality drew people to him.

His long-time friend, Brent Coleman, pulls out a photo of Day wearing a pail on his head and tossing a small football in a river.

"This sums him up right here," said Coleman.

Day's presence is missed by all those who knew him. It's been a year since the 54-year-old was gunned down while attending the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in Las Vegas.

Day was attending the concert with his three adult daughters and friend, Austin Davis.

Davis was also killed during the mass shooting.

"It has been a tough year. He was very well known, very well respected. Very big in the community. If you were blessed enough to know him and hang out with him... it was heartbreaking," said Coleman.

But in the year that followed the shooting, Day's family and friends have been determined to honor his memory and legacy of giving.

"He was bigger than life. You couldn't go anywhere with him and not have the time of your life," said Coleman.

Tommy's Angels, a nonprofit organization, was born out of the tragedy. On Oct. 28 at the family's private car museum, Tommy's Angels will host a fundraiser benefiting pediatric cancer.

"We are hosting an event night of comedy, magic and music - 100 percent of the money is going to our foundation for kids in the Corona/Norco area," said Coleman.

To learn more about the fundraiser, or to attend, click this link.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
las vegas mass shootingfundraisernonprofitNorcoCoronaSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Search warrant served at Cher's Malibu home; arrest made
LAX will allow passengers to carry pot
Kavanuagh, Ford testify before Senate committee
OC hotel's glass shower suddenly explodes, injures woman
Body found amid search for missing NC 6-year-old Maddox Ritch
Corona family warns of violent home-invasion suspects
Man convicted of driving Bird scooter drunk, striking pedestrian in West LA
Missing mother, daughter from Oklahoma last seen in LA
Show More
SEC files complaint against Tesla's Elon Musk
Man wanted for LA sex assault placed on FBI's 10 Most Wanted list
Pink's Hot Dogs LA intersection renamed 'Pink's Square'
VIDEO: Dog escapes, then rings doorbell to get back inside
Healthy, fast-casual chain Everytable opens in Compton
More News