Frozen mixed-fruit blends sold at Costco recalled due to possible hepatitis A contamination

Wawona Frozen Foods has recalled frozen strawberries that were distributed to Costco stores in five states because of potential hepatitis A contamination.

The strawberries are found in a blend of frozen fruits that also include peaches, mango and pineapple.

Wawona Frozen Foods is recalling an organic daybreak blend that is a year old due to potential hepatitis A contamination. Because it is a frozen product and has not passed the use-by date, it may still be in home freezers.

The product was distributed to Costco stores in five states including California.

The company says no illnesses have been reported and the recall is being done out of an abundance of caution.

Anyone with the packages can return them for a refund.

The packaging of the recalled frozen strawberries, grown in Mexico, list use-by dates in September and October of 2023.

For more information, the Wawona recall notice can be found here on the FDA's website.

The FDA also currently has other recall notices in effect for additional frozen strawberry products provided by other distributors.