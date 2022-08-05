Local fruit vendor fatally shot during attempted robbery in Gardena, sheriff's officials say

The fruit vendor, who was in his 30s, was shot in the chest and died at a local hospital. Authorities say he was killed during an attempted robbery in Gardena.

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A local fruit vendor was fatally shot during a robbery attempt in Gardena, officials said.

According to the L.A. County Sheriff's Department, the victim was killed during an attempted robbery. The vendor was described to be in his 30s. His identity was not immediately released.

The incident occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue and Main Street.

The vendor was shot in the chest and died at a local hospital.

Authorities are searching for two men in connection with the shooting. Investigators are also searching for the murder weapon.

If you have relevant information about this case, you're encouraged to contact the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you can call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).