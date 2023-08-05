A family is still seeking justice one year since their loved one was shot and killed during a robbery attempt in Gardena.

Family continues to seek justice 1 year since fatal shooting of fruit vendor in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A family is still seeking justice one year since their loved one was shot and killed during a robbery attempt in Gardena.

Elias Gutierrez was working as a fruit vendor when he was shot in front of his daughter.

Family and friends came together Friday evening for an emotional candlelight vigil to mark one year since the fatal shooting.

"I want is justice because... the police, they forgot about us," Samantha Gutierrez, the victim's young daughter, said as she fought back tears.

Samantha witnessed the moment her father was fatally shot in the chest, beside a Bank of America on Rosecrans Avenue and Main Street.

Singing, prayers and a balloon release was done to remember Gutierrez, who was loved by many.

Street vendor advocate Edin Enamorado described Gutierrez as a staple in the community and said his death was an immense loss.

At the vigil, Gutierrez's widow Adrianna Flores expressed the pain she feels.

"I want justice, because they took a foot from me, and a hand from me, a part of me," she said in Spanish.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the search continues for two men who killed the fruit vendor.

Enamorado said his death has increased awareness about vendor attacks.

"His death didn't go in vain, especially for other street vendor victims," Enamorado said. "Because since then we haven't had a death here in L.A. County from a robbery because we've amped up our security force, other organizations have stepped up. The community has stepped up."