Frustrated Venice, Playa del Rey residents say rash of car break-ins is getting worse

PLAYA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Residents in Venice and Playa del Rey are growing restless after a rash of car break-ins, and they say the problem is getting worse.

In the last four days, 30 to 40 cars were hit, one resident told Eyewitness News. Many said the trail of broken glass and shattered windows has never been this bad.

"What can you do?... If they don't have enough police around here, somebody is going to get hurt. The neighbors are going to rile up and somebody's going to get hurt," said Playa del Rey resident Bill Poulos.

Security cameras captured suspects targeting cars along Trolley Place on Sunday. We're told a dozen cars were hit between 5:30 and 6:30 a.m.

The footage shows the culprits driving a black sedan and going from one car to the next. For the most part, they are causing plenty of damage but leaving empty-handed.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it has received reports of at least three vehicles that have been broken into in Venice. Another break-in was reported along 88th Place in Playa del Rey.

"I just think it's crazy... I feel that there's no repercussions... with the police. People aren't getting arrested or they're just getting released. There's no accountability," said Vinny Mayo.

Los Angeles City Councilmember Traci Park says more police officers have been patrolling the area in the past few weeks.

Earlier this year, 50 cars were burglarized in just one weekend. In response, Councilmember Park introduced a motion to expand real-time crime labs to all LAPD stations. She says this advanced technology will help police interrupt and prevent crimes.

"We just recently launched three pilot programs in three divisions so we have 18 more divisions to go. My motion requires LAPD to come back to us with the plan and the road map to make that happen," she said.

No arrests have been made in regards to the recent string of car break-ins.