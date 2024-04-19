Police investigating rash of car break-ins in Playa del Rey, Venice area

In one incident that occurred overnight, the suspect was caught on surveillance video.

The Los Angeles Police Department said it has received reports of at least three vehicles that have been broken into in Venice. Another break-in was reported along 88th Place in Playa del Rey.

PLAYA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Residents in Playa del Rey and neighboring communities are fed up and taking their frustrations to social media following a rash of car break-ins.

"The guy walked up and he looked directly at my camera, which was hilarious," said Trent Marlow, whose car was broken into in Playa del Rey. "Then he pulled his mask up a little bit more, and then he hit it and picked it up, put it on top, there's some still glass up here."

In the video, the suspect is seen shattering the window then placing the glass on top of the car before rummaging the inside. Moments later, the suspect moves on to the next vehicle, repeating the process.

Marlow said he first noticed the damage Thursday morning.

"My car window was shattered then I noticed my neighbor's car window was shattered," he said. "Then another neighbor's car window, then another, then another, a total of five on this street. Then walking down that street, there was more glass on the ground, more cars shattered."

But nothing was taken. Several other neighbors shared the same story.

"I came out to my car. My driver's side window is completely shattered," said a victim who did not wish to be identified. "I just immediately started crying. You feel so violated."

Neighbors said they're glad nothing was taken, but said they want the suspect or suspects caught.

"I didn't go to work today and then I have to go get it fixed tomorrow and I had a quote a bunch of shops to fix it and ... just a pain," said Marlow.

A similar incident happened in January in Westchester where as many as 50 vehicles were targeted.

Anyone with information on the Playa del Rey or Venice incidents is urged to contact police.