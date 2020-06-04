George Floyd

Some SoCal cities announce new curfews as George Floyd protests continue

Several Southern California municipalities have once again enacted curfews as the region continues to see protests, and in some cases, looting.
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Multiple municipalities in Southern California issued curfews Thursday as the region continues to see protests over the death of George Floyd. In some cases, there have been reports of looting near the otherwise-peaceful demonstrations.

Many protests held Wednesday were peaceful as thousands flocked to downtown Los Angeles, West Hollywood and Newport Beach. However, some arrests were made in areas like downtown Los Angeles after dozens of protesters violated the countywide curfew.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday night that barring a setback, the citywide curfew would be discontinued.

The following are details issued by each city for June 4.
Beverly Hills
Beverly Hills extended its curfew, which has been in effect during much of the afternoon and evening over the past few days following looting and vandalism in the city during nearby protests over the weekend. The citywide curfew is in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

Officials say city police will be "actively patrolling" the area.

Under the curfew, people are prohibited from being on streets, sidewalks, parks and any other public space.

RELATED:

Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita issued a curfew between 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

The city council issued the curfew in response to a rumored protest scheduled for Thursday.

According to the city's website, the move came Wednesday as the Santa Clarita City Council adopted a resolution declaring a local emergency amid civil unrest.

Don't want to miss anything? Sign up for breaking news emails and be sure to download the ABC7 Los Angeles app on iPhones, iPads and Android devices.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beverly hillssanta monicagarden grovelos angeles countyofficer injuredarrestprotesteric garcettigeorge floydcurfew
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GEORGE FLOYD
Full list of SoCal curfews amid continued George Floyd protests
Virginia governor to announce removal of Robert E. Lee statue
ACLU sues LA, San Bernardino over 'draconian' curfews
'Boogaloo' movement: 3 accused of plotting to terrorize protests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car plows through crowd of protesters in OC - VIDEO
Deputies shoot pepper balls at skateboarders in Hollywood - VIDEO
Man suspected of aiming gun at demonstrator during OC protest
Video shows OC deputy wearing militia symbols during protest
George Floyd's memorials will retrace life: How to watch
White woman who called police on black man in NYC gets dog back
What to know about officers charged in George Floyd death
Show More
'Boogaloo' movement: 3 accused of plotting to terrorize protests
Massive asteroid to fly by Earth Saturday
5.5-magnitude earthquake hits near Ridgecrest: USGS
Drew Brees says he doesn't agree with 'disrespecting the flag'
ACLU sues LA, San Bernardino over 'draconian' curfews
More TOP STORIES News