Some SoCal cities announce new curfews as George Floyd protests continue

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Multiple municipalities in Southern California issued curfews Thursday as the region continues to see protests over the death of George Floyd. In some cases, there have been reports of looting near the otherwise-peaceful demonstrations.Many protests held Wednesday were peaceful as thousands flocked to downtown Los Angeles, West Hollywood and Newport Beach. However, some arrests were made in areas like downtown Los Angeles after dozens of protesters violated the countywide curfew.Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday night that barring a setback, the citywide curfew would be discontinued.The following are details issued by each city for June 4.Beverly Hills extended its curfew, which has been in effect during much of the afternoon and evening over the past few days following looting and vandalism in the city during nearby protests over the weekend. The citywide curfew is in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.Officials say city police will be "actively patrolling" the area.Under the curfew, people are prohibited from being on streets, sidewalks, parks and any other public space.Santa Clarita issued a curfew between 6 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.The city council issued the curfew in response to a rumored protest scheduled for Thursday.According to the city's website, the move came Wednesday as the Santa Clarita City Council adopted a resolution declaring a local emergency amid civil unrest.