Woman hospitalized after being stabbed at Metro station in West Athens, authorities say

A woman was hospitalized after she was stabbed at a Metro station in West Athens, authorities said.

A woman was hospitalized after she was stabbed at a Metro station in West Athens, authorities said.

A woman was hospitalized after she was stabbed at a Metro station in West Athens, authorities said.

A woman was hospitalized after she was stabbed at a Metro station in West Athens, authorities said.

WEST ATHENS, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was hospitalized after she was stabbed at a Metro station in West Athens Monday night, authorities said.

The stabbing was reported around 9 p.m. on the west side of the Vermont/Athens station, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

It's unclear what led up to the stabbing, but it reportedly happened inside an elevator. Video shows deputies looking inside an elevator that was cordoned off by crime scene tape.

The woman was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities said the suspect was last seen going westbound on the train toward Hawthorne. Investigators are still working to identify the suspect.

A few hours before the woman was stabbed, police in Glendale were called to a reported stabbing on a Metro bus.

In that incident, police said the stabbing happened around 7:06 p.m. when the bus was traveling through Glendale.

Police said two people were detained and another remained on the loose. The victim, a juvenile, was hospitalized in stable condition.

The stabbings are the latest in a string of violence on Metro stations, buses and trains.