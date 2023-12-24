Couple attacked in their Fullerton driveway during follow-home robbery caught on video

An Orange County couple experienced some terrifying moments after thieves followed them home and robbed them in their own driveway.

An Orange County couple experienced some terrifying moments after thieves followed them home and robbed them in their own driveway.

An Orange County couple experienced some terrifying moments after thieves followed them home and robbed them in their own driveway.

An Orange County couple experienced some terrifying moments after thieves followed them home and robbed them in their own driveway.

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- An Orange County couple experienced some terrifying moments after thieves followed them home and robbed them in their own driveway.

The incident, which was caught on video, happened Friday night after a couple returned to their Fullerton home from a jewelry store in Cerritos.

"He shoved me, he punched me in the head, he shoved me in the car and then threw me on the floor," recounted Vijay Wali, who can be heard screaming for help on the surveillance footage.

On the other side of the car, his wife Jyotika was targeted by a second suspect.

"I turn back and go to the garage and I'm pounced on by somebody who takes my purse, my bags, everything and throws me on the floor... I see my husband is already assaulted and another man is running away," she said.

One of the suspects was clearly captured on camera attacking Vijay.

The couple's daughter, Priyanka Wali, said she heard him telling the other guy something in Spanish, which she said translates to "take it from her, take it from her."

"So it was clearly a coordinated, orchestrated effort," she added.

The family says the same dark van and white car seen in their driveway video was also seen in surveillance video from the jewelry store. They say the couple had been followed home by two vehicles and several suspects.

"I'm still shaking. It is nerve-racking and it should not happen to anybody," said Vijay.

The suspects got away with several treasured family heirlooms known as dejhoor, which are long earrings with unique hexagon pendants that symbolize marriage.

"They took my dejhoor, my mother's and my grandmother's. I mean, that's ancestral jewelry that's been in our family for so long and it's priceless. That's really the most important thing that we want back," said Priyanka.

The Walis, both doctors who have served Orange County for the last 35 years, say they are devastated their sense of safety was shattered in seconds.

"It happened so fast... Before I could even comprehend what's happening, it was done. I'm still in shock," Jyotika said.

Anybody who recognizes the suspects or vehicles, or knows anything about the robbery is urged to call Fullerton police.