Parents hold down man who followed daughter into Fullerton park restroom where he had placed cameras

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Sunday, July 30, 2023 12:11AM
A man who followed a 12-year-old girl into a Fullerton park restroom was discovered to have placed a camera in the park restroom and to have child pornography on his devices.

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who followed and started recording a 12-year-old girl into a Fullerton park restroom was discovered to allegedly have secretly placed a wireless camera in the park restroom and to have child pornography on his devices.

The incident occurred on July 23.

The girl noticed the man recording her, left the restroom and told her parents about the incident. The parents confronted the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Jacob Anthony Arriola of Fullerton, and held him down until police arrived.

Arriola has been charged one felony count of possession of child pornography and one misdemeanor count each of using a concealed recording device to record someone without their consent, using a minor in the sale or distribution of obscene matter or production of pornography and placing a concealed camera to secretly videotape someone in partial dress and peeping.

Arriola has pleaded not guilty and faces a maximum of three years in state prison. He remains in custody with $20,000 bails.

However, investigators would like to know if there are more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fullerton Police Department at 714-738-6759.

