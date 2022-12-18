Officers fire pepper balls to get woman to surrender after Fullerton pursuit

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Police fired pepper balls at a woman who led officers on a pursuit in Orange County Saturday.

Officials say the 23-year-old female driver was speeding and using her cellphone while driving near State College Boulevard and Chapman Avenue. When officers tried to pull her over, they say she kept going.

She led them on a short chase, which ended when officers used a PIT maneuver to bring the vehicle to a stop under the 91 Freeway on Magnolia Avenue.

When the driver refused to come out, officers fired pepper balls, shooting out the back window of the vehicle.

She was taken into custody.