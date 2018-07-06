Fullerton police officer charged with DUI

By ABC7.com staff
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) --
An officer with the Cal State Fullerton Police Department has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol while on duty in a patrol vehicle.

Thomas Henry Higgs, 59, allegedly showed objective signs of intoxication while driving a marked car on campus during a May 7 department briefing, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Officers notified their command staff, which investigated the case and reportedly found Higgs to have a blood alcohol content of 0.09, just over California's legal limit of 0.08.

If convicted, Higgs faces a maximum sentence of six months in county jail.

His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 8 at the North Justice Center in Fullerton.
