Comedian Fuquan Johnson among 3 dead after suspected drug overdose in Venice

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Comedian Fuquan Johnson has died, and it appears he may be one of three people who suffered a deadly overdose late Friday night at a party in Venice.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed the death of the 43-year-old comedian but did not officially release the cause of death. The coroner's office did not say whether Johnson was one of the people who overdosed.

Officers responded to the scene in the 200 block of Carrol Canal in Venice just after midnight Saturday morning and found three people dead, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told ABC7.

A fourth person, a woman, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition, the LAPD spokesperson said. According to TMZ, that person is comedian and model Kate Quigley.

Each of the four individuals had all reportedly suffered overdoses from fentanyl-laced cocaine.
