FX announces Fall premiere dates for 'American Horror Story: Delicate,' 'Fargo' and more

LOS ANGELES -- FX has announced its Fall lineup featuring the highly anticipated limited series franchises including "American Horror Story: Delicate," "American Horror Stories" and "Fargo." Additionally, FX debuts the limited series murder mystery, "A Murder at the End of the World" as well as the latest documentary feature from The New York Times Presents series: "How to Fix a Pageant."

"American Horror Story: Delicate," created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk returns for Season 12 with a cast that includes Cara Delevingne, Emma Roberts, and Kim Kardashian making her "American Horror Story" debut. "American Horror Story: Delicate" premieres Wednesday, September 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

"American Horror Stories," a spin-off of the acclaimed anthology series, "American Horror Story," features a different story in each episode. The FX series is set to make its return this autumn with a special four-episode event for Huluween, premiering exclusively on Hulu on Thursday, October 26.

FX's award-winning limited series franchise "Fargo" returns this fall. The fifth installment stars Juno Temple, John Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Joe Keery. This time around the series follows the unexpected turn of events involving Temple's Dorothy 'Dot' Lyon, an ordinary Midwestern housewife, who finds herself in trouble with authorities, as she is pulled back into a world she thought she had left behind. FX's award-winning limited series franchise "Fargo" premieres on Tuesday, November 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each week.

"A Murder at the End of the World," co-created and directed by Brit Marling & Zal Batmanglij, introduces a unique mystery series led by a Gen Z amateur detective and skilled hacker. "A Murder at the End of the World" will premiere on Tuesday, November 14 exclusively on Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes, followed by a new episode each week.

In The New York Times Presents: "How To Fix a Pageant," a documentary produced and directed by Nicole Rittenmeyer, with reporting by Lauren Herstik, viewers delve into the world of pageantry through the perspectives of contestants, coaches, and judges. The documentary debuts on Friday, September 29 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and becomes available for streaming the following day on Hulu.