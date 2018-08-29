An early morning gang sweep in multiple Los Angeles County cities led to 10 arrests of members of the Legends Crips Gang on federal narcotics-trafficking and firearms charges.Federal charges allege the defendants obtained cocaine, used a purported convenience store to convert it into crack cocaine and distributed the drugs on the streets of Inglewood and South L.A.A grand jury indictment targets key members of the 92 Osage Legend Crips (OLC), a gang that allegedly manufactured and distributed crack cocaine from the "Stop and Shop Market" at 1041 S. Prairie. The drugs were also allegedly delivered to various locations, including a U.S. vets office and the social security office in Inglewood, a press release stated.Some of the suspects allegedly had weapons connected to drug-trafficking activities. According to the indictment, the gang members "used violence and intimidation, including firearms, to maintain and expand their drug-dealing territory, to protect themselves, their drugs, and their drug proceeds from rival gangs and drug-dealing organizations, and to collect payment from drug customers."Search warrants were served throughout the Los Angeles, Inglewood and Hawthorne areas.At a 1 p.m press conference, Inglewood police will announce the arrest and indictment of Daniel Martinez on charges of murder, three counts of attempted murder and possession of an illegal assault weapon. The filing is for crimes committed on Aug. 20 and 23 in Inglewood.