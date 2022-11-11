Man pulled from burning car after Garden Grove crash involving three vehicles

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- An apparent Tesla exploded in flames after a crash in Garden Grove, and people in the area had to rescue a man who was trapped inside.

The crash happened at Magnolia Street and Garden Grove Boulevard early Friday morning. Video from the scene shows a group of people pulling that person from the burning car.

It appears three cars were involved in the crash, and at least one person was rushed to the hospital.

We've reached out to police for more information on the incident, but have not heard back.