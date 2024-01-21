Person hospitalized, dog rescued after Garden Grove house fire

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was rushed to the hospital and a dog was rescued after a fire at a home in Garden Grove.

According to the Orange County Fire Authority, neighbors called 911 around 7:40 p.m. Saturday. Responding firefighters encountered flames shooting out of the garage of the home on Aberdeen Lane.

They found one person with severe burns outside. Their condition is unknown.

That person's small dog was also rescued by firefighters after it ran back inside the home. The agency shared a picture of fire crews carrying the scared pet to safety.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.