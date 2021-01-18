Garden Grove police lieutenant, 59, dies from COVID-19, department says

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Garden Grove police lieutenant who was on the force for 25 years has died from COVID-19, department officials announced Sunday.Lt. John Reynolds, 59, died from complications of the virus Sunday morning. He had been fighting the coronavirus infection since late November.He had worked for the Garden Grove department for 25 years and before that served as a probation officer for Orange County for nine years."John was a dedicated public servant who loved his career and loved serving his community," the department said.Reynolds leaves behind his wife Jena, two adult daughters and an 18-month-old son.