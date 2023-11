A dozen puppies worth $100,000 were stolen from a Gardena pet shop during a brazen theft caught on camera.

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A dozen puppies worth $100,000 were stolen from a Gardena pet shop during a brazen theft caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows four masked men break into the pet store and toss cages with dogs inside into a white van.

The theft happened just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday at Top Dog Pet Store, located in the 2500 block of Rosecrans Avenue.

The owners say they're licensed breeders and always bring the dogs home with them, but they left them at the shop this one night.