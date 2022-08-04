1 shot, hospitalized in attempted robbery of armored truck at Hustler Casino in Gardena, LAPD says

GARDENA, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was shot and wounded during the attempted robbery of an armored truck Thursday morning at the Hustler Casino in Gardena, prompting a search for the shooter, authorities said.

Officers and firefighter-paramedics responded shortly before 10:30 a.m. to a report of a gunshot victim in the 1000 block of Redondo Beach Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The victim, possibly a security guard employed by the armored truck company, was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. Whether anyone else was injured in the incident was unclear.

An investigation is currently underway.

An armored police vehicle was summoned to the scene as authorities searched for the suspect or suspects at a building at the intersection of 155th Street and Vermont Avenue, not far from the crime scene.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.